IGPR: Project to strengthen capacity of brigades of countering organized criminality at the EU's external border

The Romanian Police received financing for a European project which will allow to consolidate the action capacity of the Directorate for Countering the Organized Crime, with an emphasis on customs offenses at the EU's foreign border, after which several police brigades will receive specialized equipment.

The general objective of the project "Strengthening the action capacity of the Directorate for Countering Organized Criminality in order to protect the financial interests of the European Union in Romania - HER-CIV" is to consolidate the Romanian Police's capacity in preventing and countering offenses that affect the financial interest of the European Union.

According to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR), the project is aimed at improving the Romanian Police's capacity to identify organized crime groups involved in committing macro-economic and financial offenses at the EU's foreign border, with an emphasis on offenses regulated by the Customs Code.

Furthermore, another objective is to reduce tobacco contraband and tobacco products, by identifying (through scanning), in a shorter time, the means of land mobility used by the members of the organized crime groups that commit smuggling crimes and to seize cigarettes coming from contraband.

"The activities planned are centered on offering specialized equipment for screening and investigating financial-macro-economic infractions, and implicitly customs offenses to the mobile squads of the Romanian Police within the brigades combating organized crime in Constanta, Galati, Iasi, Suceava, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, specialized units, from the standpoint of territorial competence in Romania, in preventing and countering organized crime which covers the foreign borders of the European Union," IGPR specifies.

In order to strengthen and improve the Romanian Police's operational capacity in countering contraband, IGPR will purchase vehicles, IT equipment and technical equipment.

Following the financing contract, the total budget allocated to the project is 362.975 Euro (without VAT), of which 290.380 Euro (without VAT) represents non-reimbursable external financing (80%), and 72.595 Euro (Without VAT) represents the national co-financing (20%).