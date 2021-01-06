IGSU: 35 localities from 11 counties, affected by floods in the past 24 hours

A number of 35 localities from 11 counties have been affected by the floods in the past 24 hours, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) informed on Wednesday.

"Against the background of atmospheric instability, heavy rainfall and increased flows on certain watercourses, consequences were registered in 35 localities from 11 counties (Caras-Severin, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Mehedinti, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj Valcea), where the military firefighters, together with the local authorities, intervened to evacuate the water from 65 houses, 32 cellars, 78 yards and 98 household annexes, as well as from 1 economic operator, IGSU informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, a special situation was registered in Valcea County, Dragasani locality, where a person was stuck with the car in the Pesceana riverbed, while trying to cross the area.

Another similar case was the one in Mehedinti County, in Piatra Alba, where there was an intervention to save a man caught in a freshet, while trying to cross the Topolnita riverbed with a tractor.

In both cases, the people were rescued on time.

At this moment, at the level of Dolj and Valcea counties, specialized crews are intervening to evacuate the water from the households and to release the alluvium from the roadways and railways affected by the torrential downpours, the Inspectorate mentions.