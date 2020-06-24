IGSU:Firefighters evacuate water from 387 houses;over last two days 3 people die in flood

In the last 24 hours, the firefighters took action and evacuated water from 387 houses and approximately 580 courtyards, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) informs on Wednesday.

According to a release of the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) sent to AGERPRES, on Tuesday, during the day and throughout the evening, the torrential downpours caused floods in 29 counties, affecting 161 localities."With sustained efforts, the firefighters took action in support of the population and local public administration to evacuate water from 387 houses, 578 courtyards and 219 cellars/basements. Furthermore, the strong wind knocked down 7 electricity poles and 5 trees, and our colleagues took action to disperse them," the release mentions.In the past two days, a number of 3 people died in the floods. The events took place in the counties of Bihor, Suceava and Vaslui, where, due to heavy rainfall, water levels rose rapidly and floods occurred.In order for the population to adopt self-protection measures, in the areas targeted by the immediate hydrometeorological warnings and advisories, 20 warning messages were issued through the RO-ALERT system at the level of 12 counties.The IGSU informs that road traffic is jammed on two national roads ((DN 28 / IS and DN 17D / BN), on three county roads (DJ 668 / HD, DJ 162 / BN and DJ 142 / MS) and restricted on one national road (DN 6 / CS), two county roads (DJ 668A / HD and DJ 153 / MS), whereas the traffic flow was temporarily hampered on four national roads (DN 17, DN 15 / MS, DN 2F and DN 15D / VS) and on two county roads (DJ 107 / MS, DJ 571J / CS And DJ 608 / CS).