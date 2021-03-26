Ilfov county - 8.02 infection cases with SARS-Cov-2 per thousand inhabitans

The southeastern County of Ilfov has the largest incidence of infection with the novel coronavirus, 8.02 per thousand inhabitants, rising from the previous day, when there were 7.91, announced, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

The Bucharest Municipality reached an incidence of 6.67 cases per thousand inhabitants, up from the previous day, when the number was 6.50.

Large infection rates are also recorded in the counties of Timis - 6.08, Cluj - 5.62, Brasov - 5.02, Hunedoara - 4.55, Constanta - 3.88, Alba - 3.52, Giurgiu - 3.39, Salaj - 3.36, Sibiu - 3.15, Arad - 3.08.

According to the GCS, the areas with the most new confirmed cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 from the last reporting are Bucharest - 1,286, Timis - 346, Cluj - 353, Brasov - 331, Ilfov - 308, Constanta - 300.