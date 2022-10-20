Illegal transport of plastic waste brought from Poland, stopped at the border

A transport of 24 tons of plastic waste coming from Poland was blocked by the Romanian authorities upon entering the country through the Bors II Border Crossing Point, because the driver could not present legal documents for the introduction of the load into Romania, informed on Thursday the Territorial Inspectorate of the Oradea Border Police, told Agerpres.

The truck was driven by a Romanian citizen, and in the documents accompanying the goods it was written that plastic was being transported from a commercial company in Poland for a company in Romania.

The authorities asked the driver to go back to Poland to return the waste to the sending company.