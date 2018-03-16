IMF's Lee: Tax Authority's IT system is old and has a material impact on collection

The Fiscal Authority's IT system is old and this has a material impact on the efficiency of tax collection, Jaewoo Lee, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Romania told a press conference.

"We understand that there is a programme under development with the World Bank, which is on hold at the moment. The final decision for the future of the programme will be taken by the Government and the World Bank. A final decision hasn't been taken yet. We believe that there should be adopted some measures, either through the World Bank's programme or otherwise to strengthen the IT system," said Lee.According to him the upgrading of the IT system should be one of the top priorities."As far as we understood, the current IT system is old and has a material impact on the efficiency of collection. Upgrading the IT system should be one of the first priorities in strengthening the efficiency of tax collection," said the IMF official.The Vice-President of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), Daniel Tudor, announced on February 20 that the programme meant for the computerization of the Fiscal Authority developed with the World Bank is delayed and authorities are currently in dialogue with the WB experts to find solutions.He specified that ANAF has a special interest in the computerization of its system, and investments in this area.The report of the Court of Accounts for 2016 showed the fact that the cut in investments in the recent years affected the IT infrastructure of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration and the current situation is a critical one.