In 10 years since commissioning, Brazi power plant has supplied 32-plus TWh into the grid

Oil company OMV Petrom invested 530 million euros in the Brazi power plant, in what represents the largest greenfield private investment in Romania, the company informs.

Since its commissioning in August 2012, the plant produced a total amount of more than 32 TWh of electricity.

The Brazi facility is a state-of-the-art combined cycle plant that uses natural gas to produce electricity for the national grid and uses an advanced technology that allows it to shut down and restart in a very short time. The Brazi plant has an installed capacity of 860 MW and has three turbines - two gas turbines with a capacity of 290 MW each and a steam turbine with a capacity of 310 MW. The heat in the exhaust gases from the first two turbines is transferred to two heat recovery steam generators which produce the steam for the third turbine.

The Brazi plant can cover up to 11 percent of Romania's electricity production, or it can ensure the entire consumption of Bucharest City.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with approximately 35 billion euros representing fees, taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2021. The company's investment in the same period amounted to approximately 17 billion euros. AGERPRES