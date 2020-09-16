In phone conversation with Cypriot counterpart, ForMin Aurescu discusses tensions in Eastern Mediterranean

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had on Wednesday, a telephone conversation with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, upon the latter's request, the two addressing in detail the current situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy made "a renewed call for calm and the detente of the situation through dialogue between the parties involved, emphasizing the importance of finding solutions in accordance with international law, either through negotiation or through recourse to international justice," reads a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

Minister Aurescu reiterated Romania's solidarity with Cyprus and its full support for the ongoing EU-level efforts to de-escalate and relaunch dialogue in the region. He presented, in context, the willingness to share the experience gained by Romania in the process of maritime delimitation in the Black Sea, settled by the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The Romanian Minister stressed, in the discussion with his counterpart, the importance of the Romanian community which is "a bridge between the two countries" and welcomed the cooperation between the two states on the topic of the diaspora, including the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2018 in this field and which produces concrete beneficial effects.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy extended to his Cypriot counterpart the invitation to pay a visit to Bucharest, when the conditions allow, a proposal gladly accepted by the interlocutor, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Cypriot Foreign Affairs Minister thanked Romania for its balanced, constructive and principled position and for its openness in sharing the experience gained in the field of maritime delimitations.

The discussion also provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on developments in the region, with a focus on the situation in Belarus. Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated, on this occasion as well, his firm support for the democratization of the country and the respect of the rights of the citizens.