In simple motion, USR accuses IntMin Bode of protecting party interests over people

The Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force floor groups in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday tabled a simple motion against Interior Minister Lucian Bode asking Bode to step down considering what they call the minister's failure to reform the Interior Ministry (MAI) and the "greatest success" of his tenure "a rigged tender for the purchase of 600 BMWs."

The simple motion is called: "Security and trust or debauchery and theft? Minister Bode must answer for the disaster he has created."

"After almost two years in office at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, no one doubts anymore that the priority of Minister Lucian Bode is to protect party interests over those of the people. And when he is not concerned with the interests of his party, Mr Bode takes care of the interests of criminals, political cronies and the friends of his direct boss, [President] Klaus Iohannis. After all, could it have been different when you put a man at the head of MAI who, when he was transport minister proved that he does not give a damn about law? Or have you forgotten the episode of the minister's car which, overtaking on a continuous line, on a bridge, caused an accident as a result of which two people were injured?", told Agerpres.

The MPs say that the "greatest success" of Minister Bode, after almost two years in office, is a "rigged tender for the purchase of 600 BMWs from the friend of President Klaus Iohannis."

According to the simple motion, Bode must leave the leadership of MAI for failing to implement the programme to protect victims of domestic violence.

They say that the monitoring of aggressors with the aid of electronic bracelets to protect victims of domestic violence, was supposed to become operational in March 2022, and the minister should be made accountable for "the trauma of the victims who will suffer because of this delay."

"Instead of operationalising the Electronic Monitoring Information System, he came up with a postponement government emergency ordinance, and so instead of nationwide monitoring, we will have only a few counties covered. Like minister, like government: cynical and making economising on victims instead of privileges!"

The MPs adds that another major failure of Bode is the reform of MAI.

"Of course, there was no reform of MAI. What happened, however, we all saw on the news: policemen caught shoplifting, children fatally injured on the pedestrian crossing by police officers, police officers caught taking bribes from drivers, bosses of the police who threaten their subordinates into convincing them not to fine certain companies and so on."

According to the motion, they are "police officers who do not defend the citizens, but turn against them," and then they are "absolved of any responsibility."

"That is the image of the Police coordinated by Lucian Bode, the image not only nationwide but also internationally, as it results from the 2021 Report of the US State Department on human rights in Romania."

They also call Bode the "father of the corrupt in the ministry".

"Therefore, dear lawmakers from PSD, PNL and UDMR, it is your mission to 'pull Mr Bode over.' Stop keeping him in the minister's seat, send him to sleep peacefully on the back seat!"