Coronavirus update

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Wednesday that, during the week of August 30 - September 5, 37.1% of the total cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest, and in Timis, Cluj, Satu Mare and Suceava counties.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, posted on the INSP website, 80.4% of confirmed cases were recorded in unvaccinated individuals.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, 1 in 77 cases has been reported among the medical personnel, Agerpres informs.

35.6% of the total deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Calarasi, Timis, Constanta and Iasi.

Also, 92.8% of the total registered deaths were in unvaccinated persons, and 5% in persons who were vaccinated with an incomplete scheme, states INSP.

86% of all deaths were in people over 60 and 57.4% of deaths were in men.

According to the INSP, 94.6% of the people who died of COVID-19 had at least one associated comorbidity.

470 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care, among which 8 children

A number of 3,742 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 93 are children, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Wedneday.

According to the quoted source, the intensive care units are holding 470 patients, 8 among them being children.

In Romania, 12,575 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 3,324 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 54,237 people are in quarantine at home and 76 people are in institutional quarantine

Death toll rises by 28 to 34,792 in past 24 hrs

Bucharest, Sep 8 /Agerpres/ - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that in the last 24 hours, 28 deaths have been recorded in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Also, two deaths prior to the reference interval were reported, both in August 2021, in Hunedoara and Timis counties.

According to GCS, in total, it is about 15 men and 15 women admitted to hospitals across the country.

Of the 30 deaths (28 +2), one was recorded in the age category 30- to 39 years, one in the age category 40 - 49 years, four in the age category 50 - 59 years, three in the age category 60 - 69 years, eight in the age category 70 - 79 years and 13 in the age category over 80 years.

GCS elaborates that 27 of the recorded deaths are of patients who had comorbidities, and three deceased patients did not have a medical history.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,792 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.

2,079 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in over 40K tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 2,079 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with over 40,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Wednesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Tuesday, 1,111,155 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,060,931 patients have been declared cured.

Countrywide, 9,212,486 RT-PCR tests and 2,590,106 rapid antigen tests have been processed so far.

In the past 24 hours, 17,132 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,522 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,619 on request) and 23,710 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 289 people were reconfirmed positive.