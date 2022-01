Incidence of COVID-19 in Bucharest goes up - 0.79 cases per thousand inhabitants

The incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated at 14 days is, on Sunday, 0.79 cases per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest, increasing compared to the previous day, when a value of 0.72 was registered, according to the Public Health Directorate, agerpres reports.

The highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Bucharest was reached on October 22 - 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.