Increase by 8.2 pct of vehicle trade and by 13.9 in market services rendered to population, in 2019 (INS)

The total volume of the turnover in the wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles grew by 8.2 pct in the course of last year, compared to the data in 2018, while business in market services rendered to the population grew by 13.9 pct, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The official statistic, published on Friday, shows that, in the January 1 - December 31, 2019 interval, the increase by 8.2 pct, as unadjusted series, of the turnover in the wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles was supported by: trade of motorcycles, parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+36.7 pct), vehicle parts and accessory trade (+9.6 pct), vehicle trade (+7.2 pct) and activities for maintenance and repair of vehicles (+7.2 pct).Furthermore, in the same period, the activity of market services rendered to the population, as gross series, registered a turnover 13.9 pct higher, compared to 2018, due to activities in hotels and restaurants (+20.1 pct), in dry cleaning of textile items and fur products (+16.1 pct), salon services and other beautifying activities (+13.3 pct) and gambling and other recreational activities (+8.3 pct). On the other hand, the turnover coming from tour agencies and tour operators dropped by 6.4 pct.