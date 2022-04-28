Increasingly higher number of Ukrainian refugees arrives in Romania through Stanca, Radauti-Prut border crossing points

The number of Ukrainian refugees who entered Romania through the Stanca and Radauti Prut border crossing points in Botosani County has increased significantly in the last 24 hours, the representatives of the Prefect's Office inform on Thursday.

According to the same source, on Wednesday, through the two crossing points on the border with the Republic of Moldova, 198 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, double the number recorded the previous day.

"The Ukrainian citizens entering Romania through the Radauti Prut and Stanca border crossing points benefit from water, food, medical care and can obtain information about the problems they face. All institutions involved in the management of this situation are permanently connected carrying out activities in an integrated way so that the people who take refuge from the war can go through these moments more easily. The situation is dynamic, the data on accommodation places is constantly changing," the officials of the Botosani Prefect's Office specified.

On Thursday morning, at 8.00 am, a number of 78 Ukrainian citizens were accommodated in the temporary accommodation unit provided by the Botosani authorities.

AGERPRES