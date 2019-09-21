Independent Mircea Diaconu submits his candidacy with BEC

Independent candidate Mircea Diaconu on Saturday submitted his candidacy for the presidential elections, on which occasion he said at the headquarters of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) that his message was for all those "who believe in the Romanian feeling," in the re-building of hope and trust "in us and our future."

"My message is to try as much as we can to rebuild hope and our trust in us and in our future, all of us who still believe in the Romanian feeling, everywhere we are. Fortunately, we still have a chance, maybe the last one, depends on how many we will be," said Diaconu at the BEC headquarters.

He explained he is endorsed by ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) and Pro Romania parties, which made an electoral alliance called "One Man," having Norica Nicolai and Sorin Cimpeanu as co-chairpersons.

"Forget about all those arguments that have to do with governance. (...) For the president has a whole different path to follow. (...) Until now, all of our presidents were politicians first of all, who took sides, blocking a good governance and management of the country," said Diaconu, when he was asked why the ALDE leader, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, and the Pro Romania one, Victor Ponta, weren't there to support him.

Sunday is the last day when the candidates for the presidential elections this November can submit their candidacies with the Central Electoral Bureau.