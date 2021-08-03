 
     
Industrial producer prices advance 11.8ct in Romania in June 2021

news.ro
industrie

Industrial producer prices, domestic and non-domestic market, increased by 11.8% in Romania in June 2021 y-o-y, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In June 2021, industrial producer prices, total, domestic and non-domestic market increased by 2.1% on a monthly basis.

According to INS, the industrial producer price index, domestic market, jumped 2.54% in June on a monthly basis and 12.36% y-o-y.

In terms of non-domestic market, price increases were 1.24% on a monthly basis and 10.78% y-o-y.

The most important increases in industrial producer prices in June 2021 compared with June 2020 by major industrial groups were recorded in: energy industry (+ 24.07%), intermediate goods industry (+ 15.06%), durable gods industry (+ 6.28%), consumer goods industry (+ 5.31%) and capital goods industry (+ 4.01%).

INS data show that by business sections the prices increased in: manufacturing industry, by 11.27%; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply (+17.19%), and water supply, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (6.18%).

At the opposite end are the mining support service activities, which declined 5.72% in June 2021, y-o-y.

stiripesurse.ro
