Industrial producer prices decline 0.5% in June 2020 in Romania, y-o-y

Industrial producer prices in Romania, total, domestic and non-domestic market decreased by 0.5% in June 2020 form June 2019, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday.

According to INS, the June 2020, industrial producer prices in Romania, total, domestic and non-domestic market increased by 0.8% on a monthly basis.By major industrial groups, the annual increases in the June 2020 producer prices were reported in the capital goods industry (+ 4.99%), durable goods industry (+ 2.34%), consumer good industry (+ 3.31%). In the case of the energy industry there was a decrease by 9.81%, while in the intermediate goods industry there was a 0.35% decline.Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased by 1.53%, while prices for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities advanced 4.85%. In the manufacturing industry there was a decrease by 0.5%, while prices in the mining and quarrying industry declined 0.46%.