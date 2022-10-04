 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Industrial producer prices up 53 pct YoY this August

www.agerpres.ro
bani, lei, bancnote

Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 53 percent up in August 2022 from the year-ago period, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres.

Compared to July 2022, industrial producer prices overall advanced 1.9 percent in August.

According to the cited source, the industrial price index for the domestic market rose 3.35 percent in August compared to July 2022, and 70.82 percent compared to August last year.

The industrial producer price index for the foreign market was 1.62 percent lower compared to July 2022, but 22 percent higher year-over-year.

By major industrial groups, the most important year-over-year increases were recorded in the energy sector (+158.13 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+24.60 percent), the durables industry (+17.92 percent), the consumer goods industry (+17.50 percent) and the capital goods industry (+11.08 percent).

By activity sections, prices increased in the reporting period by 201 percent for the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 92.58 percent in the mining industry, 22.36 percent in the manufacturing industry, and 19.37 percent for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.