Industrial producer prices up 53 pct YoY this August

Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 53 percent up in August 2022 from the year-ago period, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres.

Compared to July 2022, industrial producer prices overall advanced 1.9 percent in August.

According to the cited source, the industrial price index for the domestic market rose 3.35 percent in August compared to July 2022, and 70.82 percent compared to August last year.

The industrial producer price index for the foreign market was 1.62 percent lower compared to July 2022, but 22 percent higher year-over-year.

By major industrial groups, the most important year-over-year increases were recorded in the energy sector (+158.13 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+24.60 percent), the durables industry (+17.92 percent), the consumer goods industry (+17.50 percent) and the capital goods industry (+11.08 percent).

By activity sections, prices increased in the reporting period by 201 percent for the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 92.58 percent in the mining industry, 22.36 percent in the manufacturing industry, and 19.37 percent for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.