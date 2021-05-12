Industrial production goes up 2.9% in Q1

Industrial production (gross series) rose in the first three months of this year by 2.9%, compared to the same period in 2020, due to increases in the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+9.2%) and the processing industry (+2.7%). The extractive industry decreased by 12.1%, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS) through a release, agerpres reports.

Industrial production, series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, was higher by 3.3%, as a result of the increases registered in the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+9%) and processing (+2.9%). The extractive industry decreased by 13%.

In March 2021, the industrial production (gross series) increased compared to the previous month by 13%, as a result of the increases registered by the three industrial sectors: the processing industry and the extractive industry (+14.3% each) and the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+5.9%).As an adjusted series, industrial production was by 0.7% higher than the previous month. Production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning and the extractive industry increased by 4.1% and 2.6%, respectively, while the processing industry decreased by 0.6%.Compared to the same month in 2020, in March this year industrial production (gross series) increased by 13.4%, as a result of the increases recorded by the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning and the processing industry (+14.6% each). The extractive industry decreased by 7.7%.Industrial production, adjusted series, was higher by 13.1%, as a result of the growth of the processing industry (+13.6%) and the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+12.4%). The extractive industry decreased by 8.2%.