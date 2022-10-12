 
     
Industrial production in first eight months of 2022 decreases compared to last year

News.ro
Producţia industrială

Industrial production in the first eight months of the year decreased by 1.2% as gross series and by 2% as adjusted series compared to the same period in 2021, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Statistics Institute.

This is as a result of decreases in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.6%), the extractive industry (-4.1%) and the processing industry (-0.1%).

Industrial production, series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, was further reduced by 2.0%, due to the decreases recorded in the three industrial sectors: the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.5%), the extractive industry (-4.1%) and the processing industry (-1.0%), told Agerpres.

In August 2022, industrial production (gross series) decreased compared to the previous month by 7.9%, as a result of the decreases recorded in the three industrial sectors: the processing industry (-8.6%), the production and supply of electricity and thermal, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.0%) and the extractive industry (-1.5%).

Industrial production, series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, was higher compared to the previous month by 0.1%, due to the manufacturing industry (+0.8%). The production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning and the extractive industry decreased by 5.0% and 2.6%, respectively.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, industrial production (gross series) decreased by 1.0%, due to the decreases recorded in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-8.5%) and the extractive industry (-2.9%).

Industrial production, series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, was further reduced by 0.3%, as an effect of the decreases in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-8, 0%) and the extractive industry (-2.7%). The processing industry grew by 1.1%.

