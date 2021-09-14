Industrial production increases 14% in first seven months of this year

Industrial production increased in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, by 14.0% as a gross series and by 15.1% as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Tuesday.

Thus, in the period January 1 - July 31, 2021, compared to January 1 - July 31, 2020, the industrial production (gross series) increased by 14.0%, due to the increases registered by the processing industry (+15.3%) and the production and the supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+12.8%). The extractive industry decreased by 1.9%.

Industrial production as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, in the period January 1 - July 31, 2021, compared to the period January 1 - July 31, 2020, was higher by 15.1%, as a result of the increases registered in the processing industry (+15.4%) and in the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+ 13.1%). The extractive industry decreased by 2.5%.In July 2021, the industrial production (gross series) decreased compared to the previous month by 0.6% as a result of the decreases registered by the processing industry (-1.3%) and the extractive industry (-0.4%). Production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning increased by 3.8%.Industrial production as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, decreased by 1.0% compared to the previous month, due to the decreases registered in the three industrial sectors: extractive industry (-3.1%), processing industry (-1.5%) and in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-1.0%).Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, industrial production (gross series) increased by 3.1%, as a result of the increases registered by the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+12.5% ) and processing industry (+2.0%). The extractive industry decreased by 1.0%.Industrial production as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, was higher by 5.9%, an increase backed by the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+13.4 %) and the processing industry (+3.1%). The extractive industry decreased by 0.4%.