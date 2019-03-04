Industrial production prices advance 3.9pct in Romania in Jan. 2019

Industrial producion prices in Romania, domestic and foreign market combined, increased by 3.9 percent in January 2019 from the same month of the previous year, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Monday according to Agerpres.

Against January 2019-December 2018, the industrial production prices increased by 0.6pct.According to INS, the industrial production prices index on the domestic market advanced 5.35pct in January 2019 compared with January 2018, while the growth on the foreign market was 1.47pct.By large industrial groups (domestic and foreign markets), significant increases in the same prices were recorded in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply (+ 15.85pct in January 2019 vs. January 2018 ), water supply, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+ 7.26pct), mining and quarrying (+ 3.87pct) and manufacturing (+ 1.54pct).Reported by sections and divisions, industrial production prices, domestic and foreign markets combined, climbed 3.9pct in January compared with the same month of the previous year.The INS specifies that centralised December 2018 data are final, while January 2019 data are provisional