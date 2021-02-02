Industrial production prices increase 0.3% in December 2020 (provisional data)

Industrial production prices increased a total of 0.3% in December 2020, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to provisional data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

In this context, year on year, per the large industrial groups, the most important results were registered in the current goods industry, with an increase of 3.04%, followed by the capital goods industry - with a jump of 2.78%, the durable goods industry (+ 1.86%) and the intermediate goods industry (+ 0.86%).

Also, in December 2020 compared to December 2019, the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning increased by 5.10%, and the sector of water distribution, sanitation, waste management and decontamination activities rose by 3.94%.

On the other hand, during the analyzed period, the activity in the extractive industry decreased, as a whole, by 10.34%, while the processing industry decreased by 0.22%.

According to the INS, at the level of December last year, compared to November 2020, the prices of the total industrial production (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 1.3%.