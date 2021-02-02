 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Industrial production prices increase 0.3% in December 2020 (provisional data)

www.jurnaludeafaceri.ro
productie industriala

Industrial production prices increased a total of 0.3% in December 2020, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to provisional data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

In this context, year on year, per the large industrial groups, the most important results were registered in the current goods industry, with an increase of 3.04%, followed by the capital goods industry - with a jump of 2.78%, the durable goods industry (+ 1.86%) and the intermediate goods industry (+ 0.86%).

Also, in December 2020 compared to December 2019, the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning increased by 5.10%, and the sector of water distribution, sanitation, waste management and decontamination activities rose by 3.94%.

On the other hand, during the analyzed period, the activity in the extractive industry decreased, as a whole, by 10.34%, while the processing industry decreased by 0.22%.

According to the INS, at the level of December last year, compared to November 2020, the prices of the total industrial production (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 1.3%.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.