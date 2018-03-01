Industrial production prices' index up 3.7pct in January 2018 v same month of 2017

The industrial production prices' index (IPPI) increased in January 2018 against January 2017 by 3.7pct, on both the internal and on the external market, the provisional data released on Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INS) read.

In January 2018, the overall IPPI grew by 1.1pct against December 2017.On the y-o-y increases, the extractive industry saw a 7.47pct growth, and the processing industry witnessed a 4.89pct rise, while the water distribution, the sewerage system, the waste management, the decontamination activities, the production recorded a 0.62pct upward trend.As for the electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioned distribution and supply the IPPI dropped in January 2018 by 3.82pct as compared to January 2017.

