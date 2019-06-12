Industry turnover up 7.4 pct in January-April 2019

Industry turnover climbed up 7.4 per cent in the first four months of 2019, compared with the same period last year, due to the growth recorded in the drilling industry (+11.3 per cent) and processing industry (+7.3 per cent), the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

By large industrial groups, increases in the business turnover were recorded in the intermediary goods industry (+11.5 per cent), the capital goods industry (+6.7 per cent), the durables industry (+5.2), the consumer goods industry (+4.2 per cent) and the energy industry (+3.8 per cent).In April 2019, compared with the previous month, it dropped 4.7 per cent, as a result of the drops recorded in the drilling industry (-18.3 per cent) and processing industry (-4.3 per cent).By large industrial groups, drops were recorded in the capital goods industry (-7.6 per cent), intermediary (-6.9 per cent), durables (-1.3 per cent) and energy industry (-0.6 per cent). Consumer goods industry increased by 2.6 per cent.Compared with the same month in 2018, in April 2019 turnover in industry increased overall by 9.7 per cent, due to the advance in the processing industry (+9.9 per cent) and drilling industry (+5 per cent).By large industrial groups, increases in the durables industry were recorded (+11.3 per cent), capital goods industry (+10.9 per cent), intermediary goods industry (+9.6 per cent), consumer goods industry (+8.7 per cent) and energy industry (+7.1 per cent).

AGERPRES