Infection rate over 7 in Constanta, Sibiu counties, 6.46 in Bucharest

In the counties of Constanta and Sibiu, a rate of infection with SARS-CoV-2 of more than 7 per thousand inhabitants is maintained in the last two weeks, according to the report submitted on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The county of Constanta ranks first in the infection rate with the novel coronavirus, with 7.58, compared to 7.54 the previous day, seconded by Sibiu County, with 7.13, down from the previous day, when it registered 7.37, and Bucharest, 6.46, down from the previous day, when it scored 6.61.

Bucharest - 886 and the counties of Prahova - 356, Brasov - 346, Arges - 277, Ilfov - 258, Iasi - 249, Sibiu - 229, Cluj - 213, Dolj - 212 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, according to GCS.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded so far in Bucharest - 67,017 and in the counties of Cluj - 21,569, Iasi - 19,912, Prahova - 19,122, Timis - 18,967 and Brasov - 18,964, according to GCS.