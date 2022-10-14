Inflow of people at Isaccea customs on the rise

Almost 220,000 people have entered Romania through Isaccea customs since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the daily flow of refugees being on the increase compared to two months ago.

According to the Coast Guard, in the last 24 hours, some 930 people with about 200 cars entered Romania through the Romanian-Ukrainian border crossing point in Isaccea and about 650 people left Romania by 200 means of transport, told Agerpres.

"Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, through Isaccea customs, about 220,000 people by almost 52,000 means of transport have entered Romania and 185,000 people have left Romania by almost 51,000 means of transport," the spokesperson for the Coast Guard, Adrian Ene said.

This week, the border police of the Coast Guard registered in 24 hours 1,270 people who entered Romania through the same border crossing point with Ukraine.

For comparison, on August 8, through Isaccea customs, 270 people entered Romania by 90 cars and 500 people left by 1,000 means of transport.

The increased flow in recent days is also explained by the restrictions temporarily imposed on the border between the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, so that some people were forced to change the route and use the customs point in Isaccea.