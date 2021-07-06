 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Inhabitants of Baile Tusnad want to take to the streets to draw attention to the presence of bears

stirileprotv.ro
urs brun

Residents of Baile Tudnad want to take to the streets to draw attention to the presence of bears in the resort, which creates problems for them and the tourists who come on vacation.

The mayor of the resort, Butyka Zsolt, said that several locals had submitted requests for the organization, during the Friday evening, of a march to draw attention to the situation in the city, which he says "has become unbearable."

"Every night we have the bear who breaks into houses and enters everywhere, she even entered the sewage treatment plant, she forced the door to the school, plus the houses she frequents every night. (...) The idea is that we asked for relocation, not shooting or something like that and we didn't get an answer. Besides, the whole town loses because the tourists don't come anymore," Butyka Zsolt told AGERPRES.

"We ask the authorities in Bucharest to hear us," the mayor added.

From Friday to Tuesday, the gendarmes and the police intervened 12 times to remove the bears from Baile Tusnad, and the Harghita Emergency Situations Inspectorate sent ten RO-ALERT messages, warning the locals and tourists about the danger.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.