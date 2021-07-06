Inhabitants of Baile Tusnad want to take to the streets to draw attention to the presence of bears

Residents of Baile Tudnad want to take to the streets to draw attention to the presence of bears in the resort, which creates problems for them and the tourists who come on vacation.

The mayor of the resort, Butyka Zsolt, said that several locals had submitted requests for the organization, during the Friday evening, of a march to draw attention to the situation in the city, which he says "has become unbearable."

"Every night we have the bear who breaks into houses and enters everywhere, she even entered the sewage treatment plant, she forced the door to the school, plus the houses she frequents every night. (...) The idea is that we asked for relocation, not shooting or something like that and we didn't get an answer. Besides, the whole town loses because the tourists don't come anymore," Butyka Zsolt told AGERPRES."We ask the authorities in Bucharest to hear us," the mayor added.From Friday to Tuesday, the gendarmes and the police intervened 12 times to remove the bears from Baile Tusnad, and the Harghita Emergency Situations Inspectorate sent ten RO-ALERT messages, warning the locals and tourists about the danger.