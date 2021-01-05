INHGA: Code Red for flood in Valcea, Gorj and Mehedinti counties

Hydrologists issued, on Tuesday morning, Code Red warnings for flood on rivers in Valcea, Gorj and Mehedinti counties, valid for the next hours, according to AGERPRES.

According to the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA), until 12:00 pm, there will continue to be significant runoff on slopes, torrents, streams, rapid floods on small rivers with possible severe effects locally, significant increases in flows and levels, expected to exceed danger quotas on Lotru river - downstream basin Ac. Bradisor, Valcea county, on the Motru river - upstream basin S.H. Broteni, in Gorj and Mehedinti counties, and on the right tributaries of the Olt river, downstream, at the confluence with the Lotru river - upstream Ac. Ionesti, Valcea County.

Dangerous hydrological phenomena can occur with higher probability and intensity on some rivers in the river basins: Motru - upstream basin S.H. Tarmigani.

The warnings were issued following the precipitations recorded in the past hours, the release of water from the snow layer, the evolution of ice formations and propagation.