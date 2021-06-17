Initial public offer begins for listing One United Proprties company at BVB

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) approved in Wednesday's session the listing particulars for the initial public offer (IPO) to sell shares regarding the shares' listing of One United Properties on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), according to a press release sent by the authority on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The listing plan submitted by One United Properties, a real estate developer for residential top-notch state-of-the-art offices and mixed projects in Bucharest, can be publicly consulted on both the company's website, on the website of the intermediary, as well as on the BVB website.

The initial public offer for the One United Properties shares will begin on June 22 and will last until July 2, 2021.

The developer will issue 130,007,085 shares, and the established price interval is between 1.93 and 2.12 RON per share. 60% of the public offer is addressed to a part of institutional investors, while the rest of the 40% will be for retail investors. Half of the retail investors will benefit from guaranteed allocation to up to 100,000 shares, in the first come, first served system, the minimum investment being for 2,500 shares.

The other half of retail investors will have a pro-rata allocation and will benefit from a 3% discount for subscriptions carried in the first 3 days.

The final price will be established after the bookbuilding process in the institutional investors' part.

Through this operation One United Properties offers shares worth 10% subscription of the company's nominal capital.

Founded by Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, CEOs and majority shareholders, the One United Properties company announced in April of this year its intention of getting listed on the Main market of BVB through an IPO.

The intermediary of the offer is BRK Financial Group, while Swiss Capital is part of the distribution group.