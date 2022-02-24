InMinBode: I am reiterating commitment of supporting Ukrainian citizens, by managing and taking on possible refugee flows

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, condemns the Russian Federation for invading Ukraine and reiterates Romania's commitment of supporting Ukrainian citizens, including by picking up and managing possible flows of refugees from this country, Agerpres reports.

"I firmly condemn the Russian Federation for invading Ukraine. It is certainly an act of aggression that violates the principles of international law and which tries to redefine relations between states in the current security architecture. As a member of the Romanian Government, as Minister of Internal Affairs, as a Romanian I am expressing my solidarity with the authorities and the Ukrainian people and support this state's right to sovereignty, integrity and freedom. In these tragic moments, I am reiterating Romania's commitment to supporting the citizens of Ukraine, including by picking up and managing the possible flows of refugees from this country," Bode said in a Facebook post.He highlights in his message the importance of Romania being part of NATO and its important role as a "security supplier".