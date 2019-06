Parliament ruled on Wednesday 259-to-30 and 19 abstentions to establishing a select Inquiry Committee on the investigation of alleged irregularities and fraud signaled in the public space on the occasion of the 26 May election.

The select committee will be made of 23 members and will be able to make a hearing of any person who may have knowledge of a fact or circumstance that mat serve to finding the truth.

The Inquiry Committee's Report will be submitted within 90 days since initiation.