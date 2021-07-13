 
     
Inquiry names short circuit, thermal effect of electric current as likely causes for hospital fire

Foto Mediafax
spitalul de pediatrie sf. maria Iasi

A committee of inquiry into the fire that broke out on June 22 at the Sf Maria Pediatric Hospital in Iasi has named two probable causes of the fire: a short circuit and the thermal effect of the electric current.

"Analysing all the circumstances presented, the committee names two probable causes of the fire: a short circuit and the thermal effect of the electric current," reads a press statement released on Tuesday by the Iasi Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU).

According to the statement, the Sf Maria Emergency Clinical Hospital for Children in Iasi is a continuous hospitalisation healthcare facility that which at the time of commissioning was not subject to specific fire safety legislation.

"The health care facility has a fire safety permit for modernisation and capital repairs, based on which refurbishment works are carried upon which completion it will have to file for a fire safety certification," according to ISU Iasi.

More than 30 firefighters stepped in to extinguish the fire that broke out on June 22, Agerpres informs.

