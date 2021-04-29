INS: 18.1% increase in number of building permits for residential buildings in Q1

The number of building permits issued for residential buildings was 18.1% higher in the first quarter, respectively 10,209, compared to the one recorded in the corresponding period of 2020, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

At the same time, in March 2021, as many as 4,456 building permits were issued for residential buildings, increasing by 39.5% compared to February 2021 and by 38.2% compared to March 2020, report agerpres.

"In March 2021, 4,456 building permits were issued for residential buildings (+39.5%), with a total usable area of 1,138,332 sqm (+44.0%). Out of the total building permits for residential buildings 70.7% are for the rural area," the INS mentioned.According to the INS, in March 2021, there was a decrease in the usable area of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (-6.2%)."In March 2021, there is an increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+1,261 permits), compared to the previous month," the institute data also show.In March 2021, 666 building permits were issued for non-residential buildings (+29.8%), with a total usable area of 274,654 sqm (-6.2%).Compared to the previous month, in March 2021 there was a decrease (-18,116 sq m) of the usable area of building permits issued for non-residential buildings.At the same time, in March 2021, there is an increase in both the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+38.2%) and the total usable area (+35.2%), compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, in March 2021 there was an increase in both the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (+20%) and the total usable area (+0.7%).