INS: Arrivals in tourist accomodation units down 30.4 pct in August; 2.5 pct foreign tourists

Arrivals recorded in the tourist accommodation units in August 2020 dropped 30.4 per cent, to 1.301 million, compared with August 2019, foreign tourists representing 2.5 per cent of the total number of tourists, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

Overnight stays in tourist accommodation units in August 2020 totalled 3.446 million, down 31.8 per cent against August 2019.

Of the total number of overnight stats in the tourist accommodation establishments, Romanian tourists represented 98 per cent this year's August, while foreign tourists represented 2 per cent.

Arrivals of foreign tourists to Romania, as recorded at the border checkpoints, accounted for 490,300 in August, down 71.2 per cent against August 2019. They mostly used road transportation and air transportation to come to Romania, namely 86.4 per cent by car and 11.2 per cent by airplane, of the total number of arrivals.

The number of foreign visitors who left Romania, as recorded by the border checkpoints, was 982,000 in August 2020, down 73.0 per cent versus August 2019. Most of them used the road transportation and air transportation, 69.8 per cent and 29.8 per cent, respectively.

Of the total number of arrivals, over January 1 - August 31 2020, arrivals of Romanian tourists in the tourist accommodation units accounted for 91.7 per cent, while foreign tourists accounted for 8.3 per cent.

Overnight stays recorded in the period January 1 - August 31 2020 totalled 10.163 million, down 51.3 per cent against January 1 - August 31 2019.

Of the total number of overnight stays in the period January 1 - August 31 2020, overnight stays of Romanian tourists represented 92.3 per cent, while foreign tourists accounted for 7.7 per cent.

The arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, as recorded at the border points, were in the reference period of 3.709 million, decreasing by 58.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. The means of road and air transport were the most used for the arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, representing 81.2 per cent, respectively 16.2 per cent of the total number of arrivals.

The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, as recorded at the border checkpoints, in the period January 1 - August 31, 2020, stood at 6.977 million, decreasing by 56.9 per cent compared to the period January 1 - August 31, 2019.

The means of road and air transport were the most used for departures abroad, representing 69.9 per cent, respectively 29.5 per cent of the total number of departures.