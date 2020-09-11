INS: Cow's milk collection down 0.2 pct in first seven months of year

The amount of cow's milk collected by processing units in the first seven months of the year was down 0.2%, compared to the same period in 2019, standing at 684,889 tons, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the first seven months of the year, the production of consumer cream decreased by 195 tons (-0.5%).

Official statistics show that between January 1 and July 31, 2020, increases in production were recorded for: butter - by 951 tons (+15.8%), drinking milk - 21,098 tons (+11.2%), cheeses - 1,682 tons (+ 2.9%) and sour milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, whipped milk and other similar dairy products) - 1,935 tons (+1.5%).

The quantity of raw milk imported by the processing units increased by 24,161 tons (+42.3%) between January 1 and July 31, 2020 compared to the same period last year.

According to the quoted source, compared to the same month of the previous year, in July 2020, the quantity of cow's milk collected by the processing units increased by 3,018 tons (+2.9%). In this sense, increases in production were registered for the following dairy products: cheeses - by 1,034 tons (+11.7%), butter - by 24 tons (+3.3%) and drinking milk - by 765 tons (+2.9%).

Production decreased for sour milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, whipped milk and other similar dairy products) by 1,198 tons (-6.0%), and consumer cream, by 87 tons (-1.5%). The quantity of raw milk imported by the processing units increased in July 2020 by 1,872 tons (+28.4%) compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

In July 2020, compared to the previous month, the amount of cow's milk collected by the processing units decreased by 2,014 tons (-1.8%). Production decreased during the reference period for the following dairy products: butter - by 136 tons (-15.2%), cheeses - by 491 tons (-4.8%) and drinking milk - by 468 tons (-1.7 %).

In this respect, increases in production were registered for: sour milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, whipped milk and other similar dairy products) - by 1,423 tons (+8.2%) and sour cream - by 357 tons (+6.8%).

The quantity of raw milk imported by the processing units decreased in July 2020 compared to the previous month by 1,632 tons (-16.2%).