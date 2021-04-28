INS: Managers estimate growth in construction and retail activity over the next 3 months

Romanian managers estimate for the next three months an increase in activity and prices in construction and retail trade, according to the results of a survey published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, report agerpres.

In the 3-month forecast survey of April 2021, managers in the processing industry expect a moderate increase in production volume for the next three months (short-term balance +10%). For the beverage-producing activity, there will be a sharp increase (short-term balance +40%), while the clothing manufacturing activity will decrease (short-term balance -17%).

Regarding the number of employees, a relative stability is estimated, the short-term balance being -1% per total processing industry. For the prices of industrial products, a moderate increase is forecast in the next three months (short-term balance +13%).According to the estimates from April 2021, in the construction activity there will be an increase in the production volume in the next three months (short-term balance +28%). Managers estimate the moderate increase in the number of employees (short-term balance +9%). Regarding the prices of construction works, they are expected to increase (short-term balance +20%).In the retail trade sector, managers estimated for the next three months an increasing trend of economic activity (short- term balance +16%). The volume of orders addressed to suppliers of goods by the commercial units will register a moderate increase (short-term balance +12%).Employers forecast for the next three months a moderate increase in the number of employees (short-term balance +11%). The managers of the commercial companies estimate the increase of the retail prices (short-term balance +29%).According to estimates from April 2021, the demand for services (turnover) will decline moderately in the next three months (short-term balance -6%). In the services sector, a relative stability of the number of employees is estimated (short-term balance 0%).According to the managers, the selling or invoicing prices of the services will have a tendency of relative stability (short-term balance +3%).





The INS mentions that the short term balance indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by INS. The percentage short-term balance is obtained as the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive variant of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative variant.