INS: New orders in processing industry increased in nominal terms by 25.6% in the first 8 months

New orders in the processing industry increased in nominal terms by 25.6% between January 1 and August 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, new orders in the processing industry in the period January 1 - August 31, 2021, compared to January 1 - August 31, 2020, increased overall by 25.6%, due to increases in the intermediate goods industry (+37.2%), the durable goods industry (+25.0%) and in the capital goods industry (+23.1%). The current goods industry decreased by 1.6%.

In August 2021, compared to the previous month, new orders in the processing industry decreased overall by 21.1%, as a result of decreases in the capital goods industry (-29.6%), the durable goods industry (- 20.7%), the current use goods industry (-14.0%) and in the intermediate goods industry (-8.9%).New orders in the processing industry in August 2021, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, increased overall by 8.8%, due to increases in the intermediate goods industry (+42.7%) and in the durable goods industry (+15.1%). The capital goods industry (-7.5%) and the current goods industry (-7.0%) registered decreases.According to the INS, new orders in the industry represent the value of contracts concluded in the reference month between a producer and a customer and concern the deliveries of goods and services related to the producer, regardless of the period in which they are to be honored. Taxes related to products (such as VAT) and discounts are not included when they are contractually granted.