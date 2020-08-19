INS: Number of vacant jobs drops to 34,200 in Q2 2020

The number of job vacancies was 34,000 in the second quarter of 2020, down almost 7,600 jobs compared to the previous quarter, according to a press release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

The vacancy rate (the ratio between the number of vacancies and the total number of jobs) dropped by 0,40 per cent compared to the same quarter last year and the number of job vacancies dropped by 20,800.Compared to the previous quarter, the vacancy rate fell by 0.13 percentage points to 0,71 per cent.In the second quarter of 2020, relatively high rates of vacant jobs were registered in public administration (1.93 per cent), healthcare and social assistance (1.48 per cent), entertainment, cultural and recreational activities (1.33 per cent), computer science and communications (1.32 per cent). The highest rate of job vacancies was found in other service activities (1.97 per cent).In the manufacturing industry, 15 per cent of the total number of vacancies (5,200 vacancies) was concentrated, having a rate of 0.47 per cent.The budgetary sector accounted for a third of the total number of vacancies.Thus, 5,200 vacancies were found in the public administration, 5,200 in the healthcare and social work activities and 700 vacancies in education.The vacancy rate registered the lowest value in the HoReCa sector (0.04 per cent), in the drilling industry and education (0.21 per cent each).Compared to the previous quarter, the most significant drop in the vacancy rate was observed in the processing industry (-0.18 per percentage points), administrative and support services (-0.17 per cent), transportation and storage (-0.15 per cent).At the opposite end, the most significant increases in both the rate and the number of job vacancies were found in computer sciences and communications (+0.12 percentage points, +200 vacancies, respectively).