INS: Retail trade turnover up 13.7pct in Jan-May

Retail trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 13.7pct, as a gross series, in the first five months of the current year, compared to the same period last year, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the same source, between January 1 and May 31, 2021, increases were recorded in sales of non-food products (+ 23.2pct), in the retail sale of motor fuels in specialized stores (+ 13.8pct) and in sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 4.6pct).

Also, as an adjusted series, in January-May this year, retail trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 11.5pct, overall, compared to the same period last year, as a result of increases recorded in the sales of non-food products (+ 21.4pct), in the retail sale of motor fuels in specialized stores (+ 11.7pct) and in sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 3.1pct).INS data show that, in May 2021, the retail trade turnover (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as gross series, saw a jump of 18.3pct, compared to the same month of the previous year, due to increases recorded in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+ 32.4pct), sales of non-food products (+ 27.5pct) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 2.4pct).During the same period, the retail trade turnover, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 22pct, and positive results were recorded in: the retail sale of motor vehicle fuels specialized (+ 32.7pct), to sales of non-food products (+ 25.3pct) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 8.6pct).Compared to April 2021, this year's May brought a decrease of 2pct in the retail trade turnover (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as gross series, and an increased, in exchange, of 2.4pct, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality.