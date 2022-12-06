INSCOP poll: The majority of Romanians believe Romania of tommorrow will look better

A survey carried out by INSCOP Research reveals that the majority of Romanians believe that the Romania of tomorrow led by today's children will look better, as 54pct of the respondents shared this particular opinion, while 25.2pct said the situation in the country will get worse when led by the children today and 15.7% say it will be the same, told Agerpres.

According to the same poll, among those who have confidence in the way today's children will lead Romania tomorrow, 59pct are men, 62pct have higher education degrees, 65pct earn high incomes, 59pct are employees in the private sector and 58 are Bucharest residents.

The INSCOP Research survey was conducted between November 15 and 25, as part of a project initiated by the Strategic Thinking Group think tank in partnership with Euronews Romania, on a simple random sample of 1,070 people, representative of the significant socio-demographic categories, aged 18 and over, the data being collected by using the CATI method (telephone interviews). The maximum allowable error of the data is ą 3pct at a confidence level of 95pct.

The Strategic Thinking Group aims to provide an active civic platform dedicated to encouraging reflection and strategic thinking through in-depth analysis, studies and research.