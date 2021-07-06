INSP: 0.3% of all people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 ater vaccination, reported in last 2 weeks

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informs on Tuesday that 0.3% of the total people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 after vaccinating (during the period of December 27, 2020 - July 4, 2021) were reported in the last two weeks.

"In the last two weeks (June 24 - July 4), 22 people had a positive test result of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, after administering the first vaccine dose. (...) In the last 2 weeks (June 21 - July 4), a number of 70 people had a positive test result for the SARS-CoV-2 infection, after administering the second vaccine dose", the INSP specifies.

According to the quoted source, during the period of December 27, 2020 - July 4, 2021, a number of 23,814 people (0.5% of the total vaccinated people with the first dose) had tested positive for infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, after administration of the first vaccine dose, Agerpres informs.

During the same period (December 27, 2020 - July 4, 2021), for a number of 492 people (2.06% of the total people who had a positive test result prior with SARS-CoV-2, after administration the first vaccine dose) death occurred. None of the casualties was because of the vaccination, the quoted source highlights.

Furthermore, during the period of December 27, 2020 - July 4, 2021, a number of 4,990 people (0.1% of all people vaccinated with the second dose) had a positive test result for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, after administering the second vaccine dose. In the mentioned period, a number of 109 people died (2.18% of all people who had had a positive test result prior with the SARS-CoV-2, after administration the second vaccine dose). None of the casualties was because of the vaccination, INSP specifies.