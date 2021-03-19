INSP: 46,140 cases of acute respiratory infections in March 8-14

The total number of cases of acute respiratory infections was, at national level, of 46,140, between March 8 and 14, by 43.6% lower cases compared to the same week of last year (81,831) and 3.1% higher compared to the previous week (44,732), the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, in the same period, four cases of clinical influenza were reported at national level compared to 2,417 cases registered in the same week of the previous season.

"No confirmed death from influenza virus has been reported. No new cases of influenza have been confirmed. Since the beginning of the season, four cases of influenza have been confirmed with the laboratory: one case of AH1 virus influenza, one case of non-subtyped A influenza, two cases of B virus influenza," the INSP said.

As of March 14, as many as 2,382,287 people from at-risk groups had been vaccinated against influenza, with a vaccine distributed by the Health Ministry.