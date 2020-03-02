INSP: 49 persons died of flu in Romania this year

The number of persons who died of influenza this year in Romania has reached 49, the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informed on Monday.

The last two persons who died of influenza were two men - one aged 75 from Harghita County and the other one aged 69, from Ilfov, both of them were confirmed to have had type A influenza.

The two men had preexisting medical conditions and had not been vaccinated against the flu. AGERPRES