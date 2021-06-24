 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INSP: First death with Delta variant of novel coronavirus, recorded in Romania

Agerpres
INSP

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Thursday that the first death in a COVID-19 patient infected with the Indian Delta strain of the novel coronavirus was registered in Romania.

According to data published by the INSP, as of June 20, 44 cases of infections with the Indian Delta variant, considered more contagious and virulent, have been confirmed.

INSP also transmits that, at this moment, there is no evidence of sustained community transmission of the Delta variant in Romania, agerpres reports.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.