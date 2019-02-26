INSP: Flu death toll reaches 155

Two more people died because of the flu, the death toll having thus reached 155, the National Centre for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute (INSP) informs.

The most recent casualties - an 74-year-old woman from Cluj and a 39-year-old woman from Constanta - had been confirmed to be infected with the A flu strain. Both were known to suffer from pre-existing medical conditions and neither of them had been vaccinated.

