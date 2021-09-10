INSP reports one more case of West Nile virus infection

A new case of infection with the West Nile virus was registered in Romania, the fifth since monitoring began, reported in Bucharest, according to the Center for Disease Control within the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

There have been 5 confirmed cases during the period of June 7 - September 9, and one person among the infected has died.

"Five cases of West Nile virus infection have been registered since the beginning of the monitoring of WNV infections (07.06.2021) until 9.09.2021; one case ended in death. The respective cases were registered in the counties of Bacau (1), Olt (1), Dolj (1 case - previously reported death) and in Bucharest City (2)," the release states, Agerpres informs.