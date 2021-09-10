 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INSP reports one more case of West Nile virus infection

Tion
West Nile

A new case of infection with the West Nile virus was registered in Romania, the fifth since monitoring began, reported in Bucharest, according to the Center for Disease Control within the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

There have been 5 confirmed cases during the period of June 7 - September 9, and one person among the infected has died.

"Five cases of West Nile virus infection have been registered since the beginning of the monitoring of WNV infections (07.06.2021) until 9.09.2021; one case ended in death. The respective cases were registered in the counties of Bacau (1), Olt (1), Dolj (1 case - previously reported death) and in Bucharest City (2)," the release states, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.