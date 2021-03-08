 
     
INSP: The first two cases with the Brazilian version of SARS-CoV-2 confirmed in Romania

Two cases of infection with the Brazilian version P.1. of SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in Romania, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

"The National Institute of Public Health - National Center for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases was informed by the laboratory of the 'Bals' National Institute of Infectious Diseases that in Romania were confirmed two cases of infection with the Brazilian version P.1. Of SARS- CoV-2", states the quoted source.

According to the same source, it is about a 38-year-old man from Bucharest, symptomatic, with pre-existing medical conditions, no history of travel and no known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, and the source cannot be specified.

The second case is also a man, aged 57, from the Capital, symptomatic, with pre-existing medical conditions and who would come from a community outbreak with 3 cases, the possible source being one of his colleagues.

The epidemiological investigation for the 2 cases is ongoing, INSP mentions.

