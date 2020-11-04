INSP weekly coronavirus report:Bucharest City plus four counties account for 28.5pc of total deaths

Bucharest city and the counties of Sibiu, Prahova, Alba and Arad account for 28.5 percent of Romania's total coronavirus deaths reported in the week October 26 - November 1, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) informs, according to AGERPRES.

Bucharest and the counties of Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi and Bihor account for 33.2 percent of the total infection cases in the reporting week.

Medical staff represented one in 40 infection cases since the beginning of the pandemic to date.

INSP states that 82.5 percent of the deaths were recorded in persons over 60, and 59.7 percent were in men.

Also, 95.6 percent of the deceased had at least one underlying medical condition.