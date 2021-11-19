Instruction of health minister on procedures regarding antigen testing in schools, published in the Official Gazette

The instruction issued by the interim health minister on the procedure for administering the non-invasive rapid antigen tests based on saliva, to be used in the educational units, was published on Friday in the Official Gazette.

Article 1 states that this instruction aims to provide a unitary framework for performing the testing activity of preschoolers / pupils through rapid non-invasive antigen tests based on saliva sample, at the level of all educational units.

The procedure for administering the rapid tests in schools and the model of the Form for expressing the consent of the parent or of the legal representative of the preschooler/pupil, in order to perform the test, are presented in the Annexes that are an integral part of this instruction.

Thus, Annex 1, regarding the administration procedure, shows that the periodic testing with rapid antigen tests based on the saliva sample is performed on the first and on the fourth working day of the week, before the beginning of the classes.

The annex also mentions that the testing will be performed in the classroom / group or in other spaces, under the guidance of the medical staff or the designated responsible persons within the educational unit or at home, under the guidance of the parents / legal representatives.

Annex 1 also mentions general recommendations for the use of rapid antigen tests based on saliva sample, as well as for the test itself.

In addition, it is mentioned that the County and Bucharest Public Health Directorates provide methodological support to the county school inspectorates / Bucharest School Inspectorate for the testing with rapid antigen tests of saliva in educational units.

The Public Health Departments are also responsible for coordinating the training of medical staff or designated persons in educational institutions on how to use rapid non-invasive antigen tests based on saliva, interpret their results, and collect used tests.

Annex 2 of the instruction presents in detail the model of the form for expressing the consent of the parent or of the legal representative of the preschooler / pupil, in order to carry out the testing and the steps to be followed for completing and signing this document, Agerpres informs.