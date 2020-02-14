Interim EconMin Popescu in Mangalia: I am very pleased with how Damen Shipyard developed

Interim Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu has stated on Friday, during a visit paid to the Damen Mangalia Shipyard, that he is very pleased with how the shipyard developed, mentioning, at the same time, that, since the Dutch investor took over 49 percent of the shares, the number of employees increased from 1,600 to over 2,200.

"Today, I've had a meeting at the Damen Shipyards shipyard, where the Economy, Energy and Business Environment Ministry owns 51 percent. I met Mr. Samen, the private stakeholder of the shipyard and I want to tell you that I am very pleased with what is being done, how the shipyard in Mangalia has developed, taken over from 1,600 employees, now reaching over 2,200, and they have clear prospects for increasing the number of employees, which for me and the Economy, Energy and Business Environment Ministry is a pleasing thing," Popescu said.He also said he supports the initiative of building an industrial park in Mangalia, with as many investors as possible.According to him, interim Transport Minister Lucian Bode found the solution regarding the depth of the docks of the maritime port, which is actually smaller compared to that of the execution projects.